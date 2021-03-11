Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Post reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of POST traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,392.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,181,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Post by 126.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after acquiring an additional 647,655 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 33.6% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

