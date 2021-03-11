Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.63 Million

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post $176.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the lowest is $176.10 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $180.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $738.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $747.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $776.25 million, with estimates ranging from $772.70 million to $781.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 207,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,199. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 164.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

