Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post sales of $43.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $43.65 million. Repay reported sales of $39.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

RPAY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 641,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,250. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $974,900 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

