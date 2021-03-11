Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.25. 15,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,532,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,753,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

