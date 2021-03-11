Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Price Target at $13.20

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 1,382,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

