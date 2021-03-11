Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $78.70

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $51,847,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Crocs by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crocs by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $84.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

