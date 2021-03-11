Brokerages Set First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after purchasing an additional 998,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 279,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $23,065,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBI opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

