Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target at $58.86

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Immunic by 688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $323.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

