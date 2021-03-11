Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$5.98

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$973.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$6.23.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

