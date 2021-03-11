Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apria, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apria in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Apria stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

