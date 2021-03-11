Brokers Offer Predictions for H&R Block, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in H&R Block by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

