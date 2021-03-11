Brokers Set Expectations for The Marcus Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

MCS opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $678.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Marcus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Marcus by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

