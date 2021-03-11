Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.56. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $69,648,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,554,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Brunswick by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $98.92 on Monday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $99.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

