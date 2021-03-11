Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 15,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

