BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,029 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.