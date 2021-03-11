Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,062.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,215.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,196.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

