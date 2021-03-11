Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. 169,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,187. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.