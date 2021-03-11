Burney Co. Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,242,000 after purchasing an additional 105,416 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.28. 52,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,893. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.