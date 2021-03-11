Burney Co. Sells 1,174 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average is $235.84. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

