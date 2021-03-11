Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Down 96.7% in February

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGLD opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Buscar has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.69.

About Buscar

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

