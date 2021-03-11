Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Johnson Rice

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COG. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.