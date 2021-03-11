CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for about $55.50 or 0.00096858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $120,929.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 51,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,164 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

