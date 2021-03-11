Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cactus posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. 64,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,894. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,793 in the last ninety days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.