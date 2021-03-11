CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

Shares of TSE CAE traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.34. 496,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 906.92. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$39.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.18.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

