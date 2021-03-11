CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE CAE opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 51.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in CAE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

