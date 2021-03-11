Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of CHI opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
