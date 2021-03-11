Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.10.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,955.70. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,053. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

