Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 754,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.