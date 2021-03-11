Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,846 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,704 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811,670 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

CCJ traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,051. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.