Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.51.

