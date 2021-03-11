Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.51.

Get Bioventus alerts:

About Bioventus

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.