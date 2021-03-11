Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

