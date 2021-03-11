Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $258.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

