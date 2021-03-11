Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

