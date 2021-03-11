Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

BIP stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -191.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

