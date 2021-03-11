Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 145.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of GS stock opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $340.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

