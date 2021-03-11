Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

CMD traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.29. 716,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

