Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

VNRX opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at $187,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VolitionRx by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in VolitionRx by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VolitionRx by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The Fly

