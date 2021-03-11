Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,460. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

