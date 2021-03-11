Capital One Financial Corp Has $886,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 527,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,628 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.66. The company had a trading volume of 424,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,865. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average is $173.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

