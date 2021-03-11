Capital One Financial Corp Sells 63,562 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,562 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

FNDA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

