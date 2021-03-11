Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $8.68. 343,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 602,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPST. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

