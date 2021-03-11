Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $55,558.20 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $55,558.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,432 shares in the company, valued at $978,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,899,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

