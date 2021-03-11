Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Cut by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,422 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

