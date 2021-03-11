Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Carter’s worth $46,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,492. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.