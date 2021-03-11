Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 28,925 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $7,476,823.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $284,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA stock opened at $260.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

