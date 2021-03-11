Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $261.99 and last traded at $260.42. 1,523,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,586,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $2,617,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,434 shares of company stock worth $243,535,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

