Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.86

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 9659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,024,229.77. Insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.