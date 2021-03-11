Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $215.00 at Raymond James

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.10.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $204.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

