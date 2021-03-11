Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) vs. OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPKO Health has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.29 million ($2.35) -1.24 OPKO Health $901.90 million 3.36 -$314.92 million ($0.41) -11.02

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OPKO Health. OPKO Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A -73.69% -65.02% OPKO Health -9.79% -2.61% -1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,030.14%. OPKO Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Summary

OPKO Health beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company is also developing CAT-5571 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical research collaboration with the Jain Foundation to study edasalonexent in dysferlinopathy; and an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to study CAT-5571 in drug-sensitive and drug-resistant tuberculosis. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee for treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, a selective androgen receptor modulator; and OPK88003, a once or twice weekly oxyntomodulin that is in Phase IIb trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is also developing hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection that completed Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc.; VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia. In addition, this segment develops and produces specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, it develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. Additionally, the company operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. OPKO Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

