Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,355 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 212,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

